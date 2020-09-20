On 1 year anniversary of 'The Family Man', makers share fun video reminding season 2 is coming closer

Believe it or not, Manoj Bajpayee-headed show 'The Family Man' has completed a year already! On the occasion, makers have shared a fun BTS video from the sets.

The video, which is a tribute to 'The Family Man', jointly with a teaser about 'The Family Man Season 2', reminds us about the plot of the show - a family man trying to do right by the nation too, all played by Manoj Bajpayee. Mission Zulfiqar is back too.

The makers made a quirky announcement of season 2 as well, through Bajpayee's dialogue from season 1. The fans have been waiting to hear about it since a long time, and here, they have a special video to watch before a new update about season 2 comes up.

Raj & DK, who had helmed the series, were also seen in the clip which took us to BTS scenes. The video ended with a 'happy birthday' song, obviously dedicated to the show.

Take a look:

'The Family Man' also starred Priyamani as Manoj's wife and Sharib Hashmi as his partner-in-justice. Shreya Dhanwanthary, Gul Panag, and Dalip Tahil also made special appearances as the protagonists.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Madhav and Darshan Kumaar were shown as the antagonists on the show. Sharad Kelkar was also part of the show and had majority scenes with Priyamani.

Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni has joined the cast of the show in season 2. Her role is still kept under wraps.