Old video of Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot's roadies audition goes viral, netizens say 'acting pehle...'

An old video of Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot is going viral on social media in which he can be seen giving audition for the popular show Roadies

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 04:46 PM IST

Credit: biggbossmoments/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot has been making headlines for various reasons ever since he entered the controversial house. Recently, he was in news for her relationship with Tina Datta. He sure knows how t grab attention.

Now, an old video of him is going viral on social media. In the clip, he can be seen giving an audition for the popular show Roadies. Not many know, Shalin was a contestant on MTV Roadies 2 in the year 2004. In the clip shared by a page titled Biggboss, he can be seen showing his acting skills. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Shalin Bhanot Professionally Trained Actor This is the best part.” Netizens reacted to the viral video.

One of them wrote, “Ye banda roadies ke audition me bhi acting karke aaya hai.” The second one said, “We know he izz a good actor .” The third one said, “Actor to acha hai pura bb 16 acting m nikal diya bhai ne.” The fourth one said, ” Same yehi act big boss m bhi repeat kr rha h ye.” The fifth person commented, “till giving audition in big boss.” Another said, “kuch b bolo fake hai actor hai kuch b but banda sahi hai mann lagaye rakhta hai sab ka bb mein j b yaad rahega.”

image

In a recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, Shalin was mocked and ridiculed by Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Shalin even had an argument with Archana Gautam. Bhanot was feeling lonely and bullied by them. He even cried before Shiv Thakare and MC Stan and asked them to nominate him for eviction. Shalin's tears touched netizens, and even they came out in support of him. Even Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet motivated him to push it for a few more weeks. 

On her Instagram stories, Dalljiet shared a photo of her, playing with their son Jaydon, and wrote, "Last few weeks left for Bigg Boss to get over. I wish you all the best Shalin. Be patient, be calm & stay strong." 

READ: Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earn netizens' wrath for 'bullying' Shalin Bhanot: 'Agar ladki eve teasing...'

