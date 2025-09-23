Nyra Banerjee admits REJECTING Naagin 7, refuses to work with Ekta Kapoor because..., says Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is...

Nyra Banerjee revealed that she has rejected Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7 as she was offered the negative role. Nyra also dropped a major hint about Priyanka Chahar Chodhary leading the show.

Actress Nyra Banerjee (Bigg Boss 18, Khakee The Bengal Chapter) has made a shocking revelation of rejecting Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 7. Nyra earned fame by playing various roles, including the grey-shade titular character Pishachini. Nyra's performance in the supernatural fantasy show caught the attention of Ekta Kapoor. The TV producer decided to cast Nyra in the upcoming season as the negative lead. Well, that's the reach of a good performance on television. However, Nyra didn't want to get stereotyped. She didn't want to be a villain, just for the sake of the franchise. Thus, she refused the show.

In an interview with Film Window, Nyra reflected on her choices and opened up about her fear of getting stereotyped. The actress admitted that she returned from a long vacation. Nyra wandered to different locations across the globe and revealed that rather than going with the typical characters, she would rather not work. Speaking about rejecting the popular show, Naagin, Nyra admitted that she was approached for the show, but for the negative lead, and that's the major reason why she rejected the supernatural show.

Nyra Banerjee on rejecting Naagin 7

"I don't want to play a grey-shade character. It's not that I'm under pressure to survive. I stay in Mumbai. Mujhe na rent ka chakkar hai aur kuch...All my cousins are here, so I'm not desperate enough to do anything and everything under the sky. I can take a break. I can explore other opportunities and platforms. I have that space. Having said that, it also gives me the freedom to choose my roles. So if it is Naagin positive (character), I would have done it. Because it's negative, I don't want to typecast. I would rather leave that, but I will not do it."

Nyra on saying no to Ekta Kapoor

The show's host asked her if she ever thought of hurting Ekta's decision-making power by rejecting the offer. "Agar Ekta ma'am ko talent ka acknowledgement hai, she will surely come to me. If she thinks that I'm not worthy of it, she'll not come together. There's always a replacement," Nyra said.

Nyra confirms Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary is the new lead of the show, and the makers are waiting for her dates. Nyra, in her interview, mentioned that Priyanka is the lead Naagin. However, due to some professional commitments, his show is facing delays. For the unversed, Naagin has six seasons, and the last season was led by Tejasswi Prakash.