Nushrratt Bharuccha reveals she took inspiration from her house-help for 'Ajeeb Daastaans' role

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares how she was inspired by her house-help for an understanding of her character in Ajeeb Daastaans

Nushrratt Bharuccha is all geared up for her next release, 'Ajeeb Daastaans', where she will be donning upon a completely different character for the first time in her filmography chart.

To completely get into the skin of her character of 'Meenal' from the film, Nushrratt took inspiration from her own house-help, to get a better understanding of her character.

Speaking about her character, Nushrratt reveals, "While I was thinking about how to get into the character of Meenal, I started observing my own house-help to understand her mannerisms and characteristics. She was a great reference point for me and unknowingly, she helped me tremendously to get a deeper understanding of my character in Ajeeb Daastaans."

She further adds, "Meenal's story is that of an ordinary girl who is struggling to make ends meet, and provide for the best for herself and her sister. I could feel a similarity in Meenal's life and my house-help, who too worked hard to provide for her son, with all the opportunities she can. I absolutely adore her because of her spirit of fighting hard, with a sweet smile on her face always."

"For 3-4 hours that she would come, she would make all of us at home happy and 'feel at home' with her fun banter. And, that is what I wanted my character to also portray in the film." Nushrratt said.

Netflix described its upcoming anthology as "Ajeeb Daastaans will showcase four diverse stories exploring human flaws and emotions like jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled at the heart of a relationship. The films raise questions that will leave you with a dilemma between what's right and what's wrong as the lines get blurred."

With 'Ajeeb Daastaans', Nushrratt will be seen breaking her own image as a performer. Currently, she is taking up more challenging roles and her recent release 'Chhalaang' is proof of the same.

Nushrratt currently has five films in her kitty. Apart from 'Ajeeb Daastaans', she has 'Hurdang', 'Chorii', 'Janhit Mein Jaari' and 'Ram Setu' in the pipeline.