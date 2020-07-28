'Nude morphed pictures, bad things have been sent to my family': Ishqbaaaz actor Niti Taylor on cyber-bullying

Ishqbaaz actress Niti Taylor is the latest victim from the entertainment industry to have fallen prey to cyber-bullying and social media harassment.

In two separate tweets, Niti opened up about the same and said, "Someone just said that focus on positive and not all are haters trollers. Some simply suggest you things that too respectfully so you can be more loved by others. Anyway, this isn’t a hate message before you get angry. The next tweet is a reply to your tweet which you sweetly deleted."

Read Niti's tweets here.

In a more elaborated second tweet, Niti said, "So I want to reply to this by saying, nowadays when I have my point or my opinion so it becomes hate. Everyone can say whatever respectfully or disrespectfully but when I say anything it is disrespect and hate. All I do is only get angry. I have been getting trolled for years, I have been said so many things, my guard has been paid money to give them information who comes to my house, nude morphed pictures bad things have been sent to my family, and harsh things have been told even about a little girl who is just 4."

In her tweet, Niti further continued saying, "I get trolled for the smallest things, I have to think 50 times before putting anything so that I don’t get trolled. No one likes to read bad things about themselves and such nasty things. No one likes it, when no one thinks twice before writing anything they want to, if I answer back to few that too after so many years giving my opinion where am I wrong or bad or I get angry. Sometimes put yourself in the other person's shoes and think about things. If you can feel bad about one thing I write I feel bad about so many. We all are humans, no one is perfect. I am proud of the way I am."