Not Sheezan Khan, Tunisha Sharma spoke with a 'mystery man' named Ali during the last fifteen minutes of her life

Tunisha Sharma's case, in which her ex-boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Khan has been arrested for allegedly abetting her suicide, is being heard in a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday, January 9. As the court proceedings are currently going on, a new shocking detail has emerged with respect to the actress's life.

Tunisha broke up with Sheezan Khan fifteen days prior to her death. And as per the latest developments cited by Aaj Tak, a new mystery man named Ali entered the life of the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress after her breakup. It has also been revealed that Tunisha spoke with Ali for the last fifteen minutes of her life. Even Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma was aware of her daughter's friendship with this person. More details are awaited about this mysterious person.

This court hearing was earlier scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 7, but was deferred to Monday after the Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police submitted they had not been able to record the statement of Tunisha's mother Vanita as she was busy with post-death rituals and sought time till January 13 to put up their stand on Khan's bail application. Seeking relief for Khan, his counsels Shailendra Mishra and Sharad Rai told the court the 28-year-old actor has already been in jail for 14 days. After hearing both sides, the court kept the hearing on January 9.

Tunisha, aged 20, was found hanging in the makeup room on the sets of her show on December 24. She was rushed to a hospital but declared brought dead. Sheezan has been in judicial custody in connection with the investigation into her death since the next day, i.e. December 25. His family has denied the allegations of abetment to suicide and also subsequent claims by Tunisha’s mother that he was abusive towards her and was trying to convert her to Islam.



