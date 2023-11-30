Headlines

Post Office Scheme: 9 investment schemes with tax benefits, guaranteed returns

Salman Khan's biggest box office flop earned only Rs 90 lakh, director quit cinema, heroine never got work in Bollywood

Get the best offers on Collar Microphones

Pakistan star Babar Azam poses with Lamborghini supercar, netizens call it ‘Tarzan’

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Post Office Scheme: 9 investment schemes with tax benefits, guaranteed returns

Salman Khan's biggest box office flop earned only Rs 90 lakh, director quit cinema, heroine never got work in Bollywood

Get the best offers on Collar Microphones

Best dressed actors at Sam Bahadur screening

10 Rajput kings renowned for their strength and valor

8 foods to eat if you have vitamin B12 deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Salman Khan's biggest box office flop earned only Rs 90 lakh, director quit cinema, heroine never got work in Bollywood

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

Vignesh Shivan gifts Nayanthara Mercedes Maybach worth over Rs 3 crore, she calls it 'the most sweetest birthday gift'

HomeTelevision

Television

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey are the nominated contestants this week on Bigg Boss 17.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 10:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is running successfully recording high TRPs for Colors and record-reakin streamin numebers for JioCinema each week. Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Friday and Saturday are hugely awaited by the contestants and audiences as the superstar guides and slams the contestants in his own style.

But, this weekend, Salman won't host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes as per insider sources. Filmmaker Karan Johar will replace him for the two episodes, which will telecast on December 1 and December 2. An insider source, who runs the handle Bigg Boss Tak on X, wrote on Wednesday, "Salman Khan will not host Weekend Ka Vaar this week. Karan Johar to host Weekend ka Vaar this week as a proxy host."

It is not the first time that Karan will host Bigg Boss. He hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in October 2022 during Bigg Boss 16 when Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star was down with dengue. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director also hosted the irst season of Bigg Boss OTT, which was streamed on Voot in 2021. Salman had replaced him as the host in Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes also see one of the contestants being evicted from the show. This week, the nominated contestants are Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey.  We would have to wait and watch who will Karan Johar announce as the evicted contestant this weekend.

Meanwhile, as per the latest episode, the housemates inside the DIL makaan are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ankita, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara. The contestants in DUM makaan are Neil, Aishwarya Sharma, Rinku, and Khanzaadi. Vicky, Sunny Arya, Arun, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal are inside the DIMAAG makaan.

READ | Bigg Boss 17: After Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande's massive fight, Vicky Jain 'takes revenge' for his wife

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni seen driving Rs 3 crore Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV, gets special '0007' number plate, watch video

This country becomes first South Asian nation to officially register same-sex marriage

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals if Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Prabhas' Spirit share the same universe

Who was the real Arjan Vailly? Know true story and meaning behind viral chartbuster from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

ED seizes cash, jewellery worth Rs 5 crore after recent searches against ABG Shipyard

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE