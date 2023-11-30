Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey are the nominated contestants this week on Bigg Boss 17.

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 is running successfully recording high TRPs for Colors and record-reakin streamin numebers for JioCinema each week. Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episodes on Friday and Saturday are hugely awaited by the contestants and audiences as the superstar guides and slams the contestants in his own style.

But, this weekend, Salman won't host the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes as per insider sources. Filmmaker Karan Johar will replace him for the two episodes, which will telecast on December 1 and December 2. An insider source, who runs the handle Bigg Boss Tak on X, wrote on Wednesday, "Salman Khan will not host Weekend Ka Vaar this week. Karan Johar to host Weekend ka Vaar this week as a proxy host."

It is not the first time that Karan will host Bigg Boss. He hosted the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in October 2022 during Bigg Boss 16 when Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star was down with dengue. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director also hosted the irst season of Bigg Boss OTT, which was streamed on Voot in 2021. Salman had replaced him as the host in Bigg Boss OTT 2 this year.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes also see one of the contestants being evicted from the show. This week, the nominated contestants are Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey. We would have to wait and watch who will Karan Johar announce as the evicted contestant this weekend.

Meanwhile, as per the latest episode, the housemates inside the DIL makaan are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ankita, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara. The contestants in DUM makaan are Neil, Aishwarya Sharma, Rinku, and Khanzaadi. Vicky, Sunny Arya, Arun, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal are inside the DIMAAG makaan.



