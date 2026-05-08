Not Netflix, but Prime Video to become India's largest OTT platform with this major step

Amazon MX player getting merged with Prime Video will make the OTT platform the biggest in India, offering customers an expansive content selection; free and paid content under one roof.

As per the latest information, Amazon MX Player will join Prime Video, which will bring India’s largest selection of exclusive and original content across free and paid streaming under one roof. The merger makes Prime Video a one-stop shop for entertainment for all age groups. With the unification of the two streaming services, the subscribers of Prime Video will enjoy a wide selection of originals and exclusives across devices, with the choice to watch with ads or go ad-free.

When Prime decided to expand its forte

In 2024, Amazon acquired certain MX Player assets and merged them with Amazon miniTV to create Amazon MX Player, a service that built its expansive reach on the strength of its rooted, wide-appealing originals, and ad tech innovation that has democratised access to free and quality entertainment. In the next few months, this integration will bring together India’s largest free and paid streaming service under one brand, spanning Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), and add-on subscriptions, all in one place.

What is the vision behind the expansion?

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia-Pacific and ANZ, Prime Video, says, "Our focus at Prime Video has always been to bring authentic stories that reflect the diversity of our audiences. With the integration of Amazon MX Player’s expansive original slate and audience scale, our collective offering is bigger and stronger than ever — making Prime Video the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, for every customer in the country."

He further added, "Amazon MX Player has built remarkable engagement through a diverse library, and bringing it together with Prime Video’s iconic stories means we can keep serving our customers with the largest selection of exclusive and original content from India and around the world."

The Amazon MX Player app on Android will continue to serve its local player and streaming AVOD users for free, with a rebranded identity and a dedicated Prime Video experience, with an option for customers to subscribe to Prime and unlock a wider selection.