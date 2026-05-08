FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: Vijay Under Pressure As DMK-AIADMK Move To Block TVK Government

Tamil Nadu News: Vijay Under Pressure As DMK-AIADMK Move To Block TVK Government

Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol, nephew Karan Deol calls him 'phenomenal'

Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol

Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026

Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?

This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies

OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series

HomeTelevision

TELEVISION

Not Netflix, but Prime Video to become India's largest OTT platform with this major step

Amazon MX player getting merged with Prime Video will make the OTT platform the biggest in India, offering customers an expansive content selection; free and paid content under one roof.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 08, 2026, 02:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Not Netflix, but Prime Video to become India's largest OTT platform with this major step
Posters of Mirzapur, Aashram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As per the latest information, Amazon MX Player will join Prime Video, which will bring India’s largest selection of exclusive and original content across free and paid streaming under one roof. The merger makes Prime Video a one-stop shop for entertainment for all age groups. With the unification of the two streaming services, the subscribers of Prime Video will enjoy a wide selection of originals and exclusives across devices, with the choice to watch with ads or go ad-free. 

When Prime decided to expand its forte

In 2024, Amazon acquired certain MX Player assets and merged them with Amazon miniTV to create Amazon MX Player, a service that built its expansive reach on the strength of its rooted, wide-appealing originals, and ad tech innovation that has democratised access to free and quality entertainment. In the next few months, this integration will bring together India’s largest free and paid streaming service under one brand, spanning Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD), and add-on subscriptions, all in one place.

What is the vision behind the expansion? 

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia-Pacific and ANZ, Prime Video, says, "Our focus at Prime Video has always been to bring authentic stories that reflect the diversity of our audiences. With the integration of Amazon MX Player’s expansive original slate and audience scale, our collective offering is bigger and stronger than ever — making Prime Video the one-stop destination for quality entertainment, for every customer in the country." 

He further added, "Amazon MX Player has built remarkable engagement through a diverse library, and bringing it together with Prime Video’s iconic stories means we can keep serving our customers with the largest selection of exclusive and original content from India and around the world."

The Amazon MX Player app on Android will continue to serve its local player and streaming AVOD users for free, with a rebranded identity and a dedicated Prime Video experience, with an option for customers to subscribe to Prime and unlock a wider selection.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol, nephew Karan Deol calls him 'phenomenal'
Bandar Teaser: Bobby Deol earns biggest praise from bhaiya Sunny Deol
Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026
Doctor-led Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul Turkey in 2026
Trump’s 10% tariff blocked by US Court: Experts urge caution in FTA talks, may boost these sectors
Trump’s 10% tariff blocked by US Court: What it means for Indian exporters?
Aashka Goradia welcomes second child, baby boy, with Brent Goble: 'We have renewed, unshakeable faith in God’s divine plan'
Aashka Goradia welcomes second child, baby boy, with Brent Goble
Pakistan's nefarious designs failed: ISI terror module unearthed, historic temple, eatery, military camp in Delhi were on target
Pakistan's nefarious designs failed: ISI terror module unearthed, historic templ
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies
OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement