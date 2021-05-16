'Not easy to leave home for work, but show must go on': Divyanka Tripathi opens up about social media trolling of celebs

The second wave of COVID-19 has forced India to go under a lockdown where everyone has been working from home. As cases have been surging, ‘stay home, stay safe’ is the mantra to be followed. But unfortunately, that does not apply to people who are required to travel for work.

Many actors have been travelling to different countries owing to the nature of their work. These same actors are often slammed on social media for posting happy and light-pictures while the countries battles a raging pandemic.

Speaking to Hindustan Times on the matter, television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya says that its not easy for actors to leave their homes and families during this time, but the show must go on.

“As actors, we believe the show must go on, and our work demands us to travel at times. Right now, when the world is hit by a pandemic which has affected us all in various ways and when every second day, one wakes up to loss of someone being infected by Covid-19, for us actors to decide to leave our homes and families is not easy,” she told HT.

Divyanka Tripathi, married to actor Vivek Dahiya explains that pictures which show them with smiling faces are just for the shot and in the moment, then they go back to work. She also maintains that actors and people around them follow all safety protocols.

Also read TV actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals why she does not share bikini photos on social media

“We do not have access to any privileges, we sanitise and take great efforts to keep ourselves and those around us safe. We shoot in masks which is most uncomfortable but we go through this to make sure everyone is safe. Like the saying is, the show must go on and we are here to provide some entertainment to our viewers. In our own little way, we want to bring smiles on their faces. Not everything is all glitz and glamour and if a couple of pictures have smiling faces, it’s just for the shot and in the moment. Then we are either back to the grind or back to quarantine,” she said.

The ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’ fame is currently in Cape Town, South Africa, shooting for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. Divyanka, who lost two of her relatives to COVID-19 stresses the importance of getting vaccinated.

“To reach herd immunity, 80 percent of people will have to go through this. Earlier, people felt Covid was not real but the second wave has scared everyone. Getting vaccinated is the way to protect ourselves. But I also feel, that health workers aren’t giving all necessary information regarding vaccines. They should inform people to rest before and after the inoculation. Many people get fever or have symptoms of Covid, so those need to be addressed and right information is the needed to help us deal with the pandemic in a better manner,” the actor said.