'Not correct to shrink...': Why Jaya Bachchan did not want Amitabh Bachchan to host Kaun Banega Crorepati

Headlines

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

Ganapath movie review: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's dystopian action drama lacks soul, is undone by poor VFX

Viral Video: Saree-clad woman's enthralling dance on crowded railway station divides internet

Meet Kolkata's richest man, 92-year-old owner of cement brand, his net worth is...

7th Pay Commission: Center raises DA by 4%; here's all you need to know about salary increase, calculation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Priyanka Chopra showers love on Mannara Chopra, wishes Bigg Boss 17 contestant with throwback childhood photo

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

Ganapath movie review: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's dystopian action drama lacks soul, is undone by poor VFX

Virender Sehwag Birthday: 5 records of India’s best opening batter

From weight loss to improved blood sugar levels: Health benefits of chia seeds

Benefits of banana flower for various health issues 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Meet star kid who did not give one solo hit for 11 years, was still called star, won National Film Award controversially

'Divorce from Shilpa Shetty?': Raj Kundra hints at separation, requests fans to give some time, netizens react

'Not correct to shrink...': Why Jaya Bachchan did not want Amitabh Bachchan to host Kaun Banega Crorepati

HomeTelevision

Television

'Not correct to shrink...': Why Jaya Bachchan did not want Amitabh Bachchan to host Kaun Banega Crorepati

In a chat with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla during their chat show The First Ladies, Jaya Bachchan was asked about Amitabh Bachchan hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati to which she said, "Can you imagine I never wanted him to do it?"

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 and has been doing it now for more than 20 years. When Amitabh Bachchan first started hosting on television, there were not many movie stars who took up a television gig. At the time, it was found to be beneath Amitabh Bachchan, who was the leading superstar, to host a television show. Amitabh Bachchan's decision to host Kaun Banega Crorepati was not supported by his friends and fans and not even his wife Jaya Bachchan. 

In a chat with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla during their 2008 chat show The First Ladies, Jaya Bachchan was asked about Amitabh Bachchan hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati to which she said, "Can you imagine I never wanted him to do it?” When asked why, she said that she “just somehow felt that it was somewhere not correct to shrink him into the small screen.”

In 2021, during Kaun Banega Crorepati's 1000th episode, Amitabh Bachchan also opened up about the circumstances that led him to take up hosting the show. Amitabh Bachchan shared emotionally, "Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha, sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga. Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke… Filmon mein kaam jo hai woh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya mil gayi hai (It has been 21 years since we began the show in 2000. At that time, I had no idea what would happen. People would warn me that moving from the big screen to the small screen would harm my career. But circumstances compelled me to take this on. You see, I wasn’t getting any films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world was with me).”

READ | Reason why Sunny Deol kept his marriage a secret, know his wife Pooja Deol and her connection to British Royal Family

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Sahibabad-Duhai Depot journey ticket price revealed ahead of launch; check details

Louis Cambrezy: A Pioneer in French Journalism and Entrepreneurship

Delhi-NCR weather update: Minimum temperatures dip, check IMD update for the week

Meet Kolkata's richest man, 92-year-old owner of cement brand, his net worth is...

Ahead of Leo, director Lokesh Kanagaraj requests fans not to give spoilers, reveals if Vijay's film is part of LCU

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE