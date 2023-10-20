'Not correct to shrink...': Why Jaya Bachchan did not want Amitabh Bachchan to host Kaun Banega Crorepati

In a chat with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla during their chat show The First Ladies, Jaya Bachchan was asked about Amitabh Bachchan hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati to which she said, "Can you imagine I never wanted him to do it?"

Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 and has been doing it now for more than 20 years. When Amitabh Bachchan first started hosting on television, there were not many movie stars who took up a television gig. At the time, it was found to be beneath Amitabh Bachchan, who was the leading superstar, to host a television show. Amitabh Bachchan's decision to host Kaun Banega Crorepati was not supported by his friends and fans and not even his wife Jaya Bachchan.

In a chat with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla during their 2008 chat show The First Ladies, Jaya Bachchan was asked about Amitabh Bachchan hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati to which she said, "Can you imagine I never wanted him to do it?” When asked why, she said that she “just somehow felt that it was somewhere not correct to shrink him into the small screen.”

In 2021, during Kaun Banega Crorepati's 1000th episode, Amitabh Bachchan also opened up about the circumstances that led him to take up hosting the show. Amitabh Bachchan shared emotionally, "Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha, sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga. Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke… Filmon mein kaam jo hai woh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya mil gayi hai (It has been 21 years since we began the show in 2000. At that time, I had no idea what would happen. People would warn me that moving from the big screen to the small screen would harm my career. But circumstances compelled me to take this on. You see, I wasn’t getting any films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world was with me).”

