Not Bigg Boss 16, Rakhi Sawant enters Bigg Boss Marathi 4 as challenger

Rakhi Sawant in Bigg Boss Marathi 4/Colors TV Instagram

For the last few days, it was rumored that Rakhi Sawant might enter Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Salman Khan, as a wildcard contestant after she had also entered the last two seasons. But now, surprising everyone, the Main Hoon Na actress has joined Bigg Boss Marathi 4, hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar, as a challenger.

Along with Rakhi, three other challengers have joined the ongoing reality show. Aroh Welankar from Bigg Boss Marathi 2, Mira Jagannath from Bigg Boss Marathi 3, and Vishal Nikam, winner of Bigg Boss Marathi 3, have entered the house as challenger contestants.

Aroh Welankar had recently slammed Shiv Thakare, who won Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and is currently participating in Bigg Boss 16, on his social media when he mentioned that he shouldn't have forgiven Shiv when the latter bit him during their season. He made this post when Shiv provoked Archana Gautam to hit him in the Hindi version of the reality show. Archana was ejected from the house for two days and was later brought back inside Bigg Boss 16.



Netizens seem to be unhappy seeing Rakhi enter the Marathi version of the reality show. One Instagram user commented, "I know Rakhi is plan B for every Bigg Boss team. It's like when TRP goes down, they call Rakhi so my point is this season is a flop." Another wrote, "Why Rakhi yarr!!?? We don't want to see her in EVERY single Big Boss happening in the world!!".

For the unversed, Rakhi participated in the first season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Arshad Warsi, and became the third runner-up. In Bigg Boss 14, she entered as a challenger and ended up as the fourth runner-up, and in Bigg Boss 15, she entered as a wildcard contestant and was evicted in the final week.