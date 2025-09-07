'Not allowed in....': Aly Goni breaks his silence after being criticised for not chanting 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' with Jasmin Bhasin

Aly Goni clarified that his silence was neither deliberate nor disrespectful.

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni has spoken out after being trolled for not chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” during Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai with his girlfriend, actress Jasmine Bhasin.

Speaking to Filmygyan, Aly clarified that his silence was neither deliberate nor disrespectful. "I didn't even realise it. I was lost in my thoughts. I never imagined something like this could create such a big issue. This was my first time attending Ganpati celebrations...I usually don't go. I didn't know what exactly I was supposed to do there, and I always worry that I might unintentionally do something wrong," he said.

He further explained his religious reasons, "It's not allowed in my religion, hum puja nahi karte hai. We have one belief, we offer namaz, we pray, and we respect all religions. It is written in the Quran that we must respect everyone, and I do."

The trolling began after videos from the celebrations went viral. In one clip, Jasmine and others were seen chanting and dancing, while Aly stood quietly. Even when Jasmine encouraged him to join, he didn’t. Another video showed him in traditional attire with Jasmine and actress Nia Sharma, posing for photographers. When the crowd chanted “Ganpati Bappa” and responded with “Morya,” Aly again remained silent.

Social media quickly split into two camps—some criticised him for attending without participating, while others defended his right to follow his beliefs, pointing out that he showed respect simply by being present.

Amid the controversy, Nia Sharma publicly supported Aly, calling the trolling unfair and unnecessary.