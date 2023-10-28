Not Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt or Khanzaadi, but this contestant reportedly evicted from Bigg Boss 17

This contestant to reportedly get evicted from Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17 this week.

Another week of Bigg Boss has now come to an end and this week one of the nominated contestants will have to pack their bags and go home. According to reports, Soniya Bansal is the first contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house.

On Friday, Bigg Boss insider Bigg Boss Tak shared a post on its Twitter account which read, “EXCLUSIVE & CONFIRMED! FIRST on #BiggBoss_Tak

Soniya Bansal becomes the first contestant to get EVICTED from the Bigg Boss 17 house. The contestants had to decide between Soniya and Sana. And most of the contestants saved Sana Khan and voted for Soniya for elimination. Your reaction to Soniya getting evicted from the show?”

While there has been no confirmation about the same yet, netizens reacted to Soniya Bansal’s eviction. One of the comments read, “I preferred Soniya to Sana, but it was always going to be between them. Koi nahi Sana is next Although I think Naveed should be next, he really is a showpiece in the show.” Another wrote, “Soniya b boht annoying thee..sana is good decent girl.” Another wrote, “Soniya deserved to stay. She was more active than Sana. Not happy.”

This week, Bigg Boss changed the dynamics in the house and changed the rooms of the contestants giving rise to new friendships and rivalries. The other contestants who were nominated along with Soniya Bansal were Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Arya, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi and Navid Sole.

About Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan is back to host the popular reality show which premiered on October 15. The season has all new theme and rules and the host claimed that the show will not be the same for everyone. This Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen bashing Abhishek Kumar and Vicky Jain for calling Mannara Chopra ‘duplicate of Parineeti Chopra’ and getting aggressive with Ankita Lokhande respectively.