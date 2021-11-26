WATCH: Nora Fatehi's sizzling dance video with Terence Lewis on 'Kaate Nahi Katate' goes VIRAL

Sony Entertainment Television's most loved dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer 2' has redefined the weekend viewing experience for the audience as it brings forth the finest talent from across the country to the fore. This Saturday, the guest judge on the show would be dance diva Nora Fatehi who will take the hotness and entertainment quotient of the show up a notch.

Setting the stage on fire and giving the viewers a memorable treat, ace choreographer and show's judge Terence Lewis along with special guest Nora Fatehi will do a sizzling romantic number on the classic song 'Kaate Nahi Katate Ye din Ye raat' from the movie blockbuster hit 'Mr India'.

In addition to that, Nora Fatehi will also take the stage to dance with her super fans aka desi boys of the show Akash Tamedkar and Tushar Shetty on the song ‘Kamariya’. Host Maniesh Paul will also take this opportunity to quiz Akash on Nora and he will be seen answering all the questions accurately, surprising one and all.

Needless to say, their stunning performance will leave everyone spellbound. Quite literally, a breath-taking performance by the maestros of dance.

Watch Nora Fatehi shaking her kamariya in the videos below:



Nora Fatehi recently hit headlines for her killer dance moves in 'Kusu Kusu' from the film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'. She will be gracing India's Best Dancer 2 along with Divya Khosla Kumar, Neelam Kothari and Chunky Panday.