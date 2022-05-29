Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire as she tries Lavani in thigh-high slit dress

Credit: Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Dance reality show judge Nora Fatehi can turn heads with her sexy dance moves. She stunned everyone when she decided to perform Lavani in a thigh-high slit dress. The video of her dance is now going viral on social media.

On the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors, Nora Fatehi was seen trying Lavani with contestant Geet Kaur Bagga and Choreographer Sonali Kar. Sharing the clip of the same, she wrote, “Love joining my juniors on stage! This time i tried Lavni How amazing is @geetbaggaa and @karsonali #Dancewithnora tune in for the next junior that will be featured on #dancewithnora #dancedeewanejuniors @colorstv P.s love the commentary @marzipestonji.”

On the work front, Nora Fatehi, is one of the judges of Dance Deewane Juniors. Apart from her, Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji judge the dance reality show.

A few months ago, when Nora Fatehi vanished from Instagram, the Internet was turned upside down. It came as a surprise because the actress had been flooding her millions of followers with photos and videos from her current Dubai vacation. The news spread like wildfire, and her followers and well-wishers speculated about her sudden departure. However, her fans may breathe a sigh of relief as the ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actress has returned to Instagram. In an official note, Nora also stated the reason for it.

Nora Fatehi issued an official statement on Instagram, revealing that her Instagram account had been hacked. She also expressed gratitude to the Instagram crew for assisting her in reviving the account. The note read, “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning. Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram.”

For the unversed, Nora had recently tested positive for COVID-19. She wrote, “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid...It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe."