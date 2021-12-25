Nora Fatehi makes ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team groove to ‘Dance Meri Rani’ – WATCH viral video

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ will host Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa for a special New Year's episode. While the episode will premiere on Sony TV on January 1, a behind-the-scenes video from the set has already been posted. Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa can be seen dancing with the cast of the programme to their recent song ‘Dance Meri Rani’ in the video. Along with Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek dance to the upbeat tune.

While Nora is slaying with her sensual moves on the song, Kapil Sharma will undoubtedly grab your attention. Kapil Sharma, who is attempting to replicate Nora's steps, has fans in splits with his own dance style, which he has infused with Punjabi tadka. "We had so much fun today!" Nora wrote on her social media account after sharing the video. Thank u guys” and dropped red heart emojis.

Take a look at the video-

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi recently appeared in Guru Randhawa's music video ‘Dance Meri Rani’. Everyone was taken aback by the two's smouldering chemistry. Nora Fatehi regally rocked the afro-queen avatar in the song, while Guru Randhawa looked elegant. Rashmi Virag wrote the song and Tanishk Bagchi composed the music. The amazing Bosco Leslie Martis curated, designed, and directed the video. Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have collaborated on a song for the second time. They had previously collaborated on the music video for the song ‘Naach Meri Rani’.