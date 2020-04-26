'No state government honoured me ever', says Ramayan's 'Ram' Arun Govil

'Ramayan's Arun Govil, who played the central character of Ram on the show, went on to reveal that he was never honoured for his act in the show, despite gaining massive popularity and fame because of it. He said that no state government or Central Government honoured him till date.

During a Twitter interaction, Arun Govil was asked, "You gained massive fame and popularity with Ramayan, but were you not honoured or awarded for the act?' To that, the actor said, "Whether state government or central government, I have not been honoured by any government so far. I hail from Uttar Pradesh, but they did not honour me till date either. Moreso, I have been residing in Mumbai since 50 years, but Maharashta government also did not honour me."

Here's a look at the conversation:

— Arun Govil (@arungovil12) April 25, 2020

Ramayan was aired once again on Doordarshan and has gained a massive popularity among the netizens, who often were seen praising the characters and making memes on them. Arun Govil was their all-time favourite character on the show.

Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' originally aired on Doordarshan in 1987, over a decade after the concept of Television was introduced to Mumbai, which became a hub for shooting films and TV. Award ceremonies, especially for Television, gained popularity after 1990s.