Hina Khan has penned a note on her social media, praising the Indian Army for the retaliatory attack with Operation Sindoor.

Amid the India-Pakistan war, television actress Hina Khan has penned a long note, praising the Indian Armed Forces for giving a strong reply to terrorism with Operation Sindoor, but also requested de-escalation. On her Instagram, Hina Khan dropped a story and said, "No one wins in a war. No One. Innocents die on both sides. Praying for the frontliners."

Hina further stated that India never wanted a war, but after the gruesome Phalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor was a necessary revenge. "We didn't want war before Pahalgam, we don't want it now.. Butttt. Our people were killed. Our response was important, precise and non-escalatory."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress further supported the Indian Army and stated that, "We don't promote violence .. And I know all of us eventually prefer peace." Khan has made it clear that she's with her country, but also pray for peace. "As much as I stand with my country to eradicate terrorism.. I also wish and pray for de-escalation. Jai Hind," Hina concluded.

Watch Hina Khan's story

On May 7, the Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy carried out Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory attack by hitting the nine terror camps in PoJK and Pakistan. Several actors, including Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Ranveer Singh, and Anupam Kher have saluted the bravery of the Indian Army, and called it a 'necessary reply'.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Army had shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the LoC and International Borders (IB), sources told ANI. The Indian Armed Forces also successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts at a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8, and an Air Defence system at Lahore was neutralised.

