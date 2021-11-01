‘No excuses, just facts’: Anusha Dandekar reveals she cheated on ex-boyfriend when she was younger

On Sunday, Anusha Dandekar took questions from fans about everything from her relationship status to her most traumatic experience. She posted her responses to Instagram Stories.

Anusha confesses to cheating on someone when a fan asked if she had ever done so. She wrote, “I did in my early 20s, I was torn, confused and well, figuring myself out. No excuses, just facts. Also, I immediately told the person and broke it off. We were best friends after that and are still friends today.”

Anusha also wrote about her current relationship status: “Single, sexy and free. Making my own money!”

Talking about her ‘most traumatic experience’, Anusha said, “So I’ve had benign lumps in my breasts since I was 16, and I was lucky to notice it because they showed us in school in Australia how to self check which I’m so grateful for! Every school should!”

“I’ve had many removed but one biopsy I had done right after surgery where I removed a huge one and stumbled on a new one... that biopsy for the new lump was the most pain I ever experienced coz it was so painful to even lightly touch and he had to jab a massive needle in. My mum had just left for a bit and I said I would be fine alone coz it’s never painful really. Ohhh boy but the sweet male nurse held my hand and told me I’m gonna be okay. And I was”.

‘House of Style’, ‘Teen Diva’, and ‘Love School’ are just a few of the MTV shows Anusha has hosted. She's appeared in movies like Viruddh and Anthony Kaun Hai.