Explained: Why SC rejected Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi excise policy case

Sachin Manchanda Foundation Steps Up Environmental Conservation Efforts with Multiple Initiatives

The Future of AI Education: Great Learning's Cutting-Edge AI Curriculum

How to View a Private Instagram Account Anonymously (2023)

Explained: Why SC rejected Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in Delhi excise policy case

Sachin Manchanda Foundation Steps Up Environmental Conservation Efforts with Multiple Initiatives

Television

Nivedita Bhattacharya reveals why she chose TV over Bollywood, says 'I was getting typical roles of a...'

Nivedita Bhattacharya revealed why she decided to stick to television shows and wasn't keen to have a career in movies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Actors who started their acting career in television do hope for the big screen. But here's an artiste, Nivedita Bhattacharya, who made a successful name in television, and then she made a big leap by joining the film industry. Even after starring in a popular multi-starrer film Kya Kehna (2000), Nivedita wasn't keen on diverting her career to films, and she continued starring in television series. 

What prompted Nivedita to go back to television? Recently, the actress joined DNA for an exclusive conversation, and while discussing her career choices, Nivedita opened up about her decision to choose television over movies. "I wasn't getting meatier roles, and was been offered typical characters of either a sister, who will get raped, and her brother will avenge her honour. Or the gharelu bhabhi, who has little impact on the narrative. The character I was getting did not even have a strong background or importance in a movie, so why should I do that," Nivedita added. 

The actress is popularly known for her performance in series such as Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Saat Phere, and Saloni Ka Safar. After Kya Kehna, Nivedita did her second film, 14 years after Kya Kehna, and she shared her reason for the gap. Nivedita said, "When I was not getting interesting offers in movies, television gave me substantial roles, and powerful characters, and I always looked for good work rather than just being a part of any big film." 

READ: Nivedita Bhattacharya reacts to The Vaccine War's failure, says audience considered film to be politically influenced

Recently, Nivedita was seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. In the same conversation, the actress shared her thoughts about the movie's underperformance at the box office. "Jo dekh ke aaye hai unka feedback bahut strong hai. But it's a bit difficult to jot down reasons why the movie hasn't worked. A certain section of the audience thought that we were showing the horrors of the Covid lockdown, and they didn't want to revisit those horrific memories again. However, our movie pays homage to scientists, who attained the impossible." Nivedita continued, "Kai log yeh bhi sochte hai ki 'arey yeh toh political agenda hai'(Many people think 'This might be a political agenda'). But that's not the reality. This movie is about the nation, it has nothing to do with political preferences."  

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

