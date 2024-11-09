In her statement, Nitin Chauhaan's wife revealed that he had not been getting any work for the past three to four years, which contributed to the decline in his mental health.

On Thursday, Splitsvilla 5 fame Nitin Chauhaan was found dead in Mumbai on November 7 at the age of 35. The Mumbai Police have confirmed it as a suicide, and an investigation is ongoing.

According to an NDTV report, Nitin Chauhaan had been receiving treatment for depression, as stated by the police. In her statement, his wife revealed that he had not been getting any work for the past three to four years, which contributed to the decline in his mental health.

Nitin Chauhaan, facing difficulties in finding work, reportedly tried starting an ice cream business. However, it failed to take off, which added to the family's stress, according to a statement from his wife to the police.

On the day Nitin Chauhaan passed away, his wife was in the garden with their daughter. When they returned and rang the bell, no one answered. The door was locked from the inside, so they had to force it open, and that's when she found his body.

Nitin's last on-screen appearance was in SAB TV's daily Tera Yaar Hoon Main in 2022. His co-stars from the show, Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh, confirmed the news of his death and their posts have fans speculating if it was suicide.

While sharing a picture of herself with Nitin, Vibhuti Thakur wrote, "Rest in peace, my dear. I'm really shocked and sad. I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles. I wish you were mentally strong like your body (sic)." Actor Sudeep Sahir also paid tribute to his co-actor on Instagram and wrote, "Rest in peace, buddy."

Nitin rose to fame after winning the reality show Dadagiri 2. The actor hailed from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, and was also a part of MTV's reality show Splitsvilla 5, Zindagi Dot Com, and Crime Patrol. His father has rushed to Mumbai to claim his son's mortal remains. More details are yet awaited.

