Nisha Rawal reacts after Karan Mehta accused her of having extramarital affairs, says 'my personal life is...'

Nisha Rawal held a press confrence after Karan Mehraaccused of having extramarital affairs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 06:54 PM IST

Credit: File photo

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been making headlines because of their personal feud, they are in a legal battle after 10 years of their marriage. In 2021, Nisha accused her estranged husband Karan of having an extramarital affair with his co-star. She also said that she was in an abusive relationship after which Karan was arrested.

Meanwhile, Karan denied all these allegations and said that Nisha was having an extramarital affair. Now, on Monday, Nisha held a press conference where she talked about all the allegations and asked Karan to stop playing the victim card. She stated, “Please stop this. This is becoming a drama and it is becoming a media trial. Let's do this in a civilized way.. I feel vulnerable. stop doing this. I feel scared for myself and my child. What if tomorrow he watches the videos or what if I step out of the home and someone says something in front of my son? Lastly, I am not playing a sympathy card, Karan is in fact playing the sympathy card. I want to raise a child in a healthy environment and if Karan Mehra can't contribute then please back off. Let me live my life."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She added, "I am a woman of peace, I want him to live his life in peace and leave me alone."

While talking about Karan’s allegations of having extramarital affairs, she said, "What I do in my personal life is none of Karan's business nor what he does in his personal space any of my business. We're both adults and should respect that. I don't want to comment any further on this".

On being asked about Karan’s girlfriends, Nisha said, “I'm not here to defame anyone or bring anyone down and hence I don't want to take names. I know how it feels as a woman when fingers are pointed at you and I don't want the same to happen with that girl and thus I won't name her.”

 

 

