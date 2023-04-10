Nilu Kohli shares how her husband’s sudden demise affected her family: ‘My son became man of the house overnight’

Nilu Kohli-Harminder Singh Kohli

Actress Nilu Kohli who recently lost her husband opened up on his sudden demise. The actress talked about his husband, Harminder Singh Kohli’s demise affected her family and also revealed her last words to her husband.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Nilu Kohli talked about her husband’s sudden demise and expressed how difficult the past days were for her and her family. The actress shared, “Dil mein dard kya hota hai. It’s actually a physical pain (what is a pain in the heart, it’s actually physical pain). The actress further revealed how it affected her family and said, “When somebody goes after an illness there is some kind of preparation. I didn’t know what to deal with. Me and my children took turns in breaking down. My son became the man of the house overnight.”

Choti Sardaarni fame also shared the last conversation with her husband and said, “t around 12.30 pm he called, I was getting ready for the pooja and my daughter was late. I was very hassled and I told him ‘Baad mein baat karti hun tumse’. These were my last words to him.”

Other than talking about her husband’s demise, Nilu Kohli also expressed her discontentment with paps who were there to capture the actor’s family when they were grieving and said, “I wish our family were allowed to grieve privately. I wish we were allowed those private moments. I don’t come from a filmy background and my family has no idea that the media was there to cover the funeral. I respect the media. But just a little thing…I’m not upset, because I know they were doing their job.”

Television actress Nilu Kohli’s husband Harminder Singh Kohli passed away on March 24 after he collapsed in the bathroom. According to a report from Navbharat Times, the actress’s husband was healthy but after returning from Gurudwara, he fell unconscious in his bathroom and at that moment, only a house help was present. By the time he could be taken to the hospital, it was too late.

Read Nilu Kohli recalls working with late Arun Bali in Goodbye, says 'I am going to miss you'