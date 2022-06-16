Nikki Tamboli sets internet on fire in black co-ord set, fans call her 'hot'

Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

Nikki Tamboli knows how to make a statement with her style. Her Instagram account is routinely updated with steamy images. She recently posed amazingly in a stunning attire and the images are unmissable.

Nikki can be seen wearing a black co-ord outfit. The top has a plunging neckline that gives the appearance of a sensuous and sexy look.



Check out the post here:

The actress has recalled one of the dreadful experiences in the South Indian film industry in a recent interview where she said that she was 'ill-treated' by a director and calls it her 'worst experience'

She said, “I remember one of my films from South, and the director was too bad with me. Not in some other sense, but he was not treating me right on the set. Jo mere co dancers the, he was appreciating them more than me. He was literally saying, ‘kahan se aayi hai yaar yeh'", Nikki told in her interview with Pinkvilla.

When asked why would someone do that to her, the actress, who even appeared in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 last year, added, "I don’t know. Just because I couldn’t speak that language initially. He was the worst I should say. I would not name (him), but that was the worst experience."



The actress continued telling the same portal, "I would tell you, I have even cried after coming home, and my mom and dad are also aware of this. I was shooting abroad, and I was so tortured by that director, that I would come home and cry. But still, I didn’t give up because I knew that he would regret it, and he messaged me today too. Time change hota hai na har kisika."