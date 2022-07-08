Nikki Tamboli reacts to getting trolled for crying after Sidhu Moose Wala's death

Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

After Sidhu Moose Wala's passing, a video of Nikki Tamboli crying as she left the airport became popular on the internet in May. At the time, the actor received trolling for the video on Twitter. Now that she has responded to the hatred, she claims that "whether I laugh or cry, I still get trolled."

On May 29, Sidhu Moose Wala was killed by gunfire while driving in an SUV with his cousin Gurpreet and a buddy named Gurvinder in Jawaharke village. A video of Nikki Tamboli sobbing after a paparazzi questioned her about Sidhu was posted online following his passing. For the video, Nikki received abuse, with many referring to her as a "fake."



In an interview with ETimes, she said, “I like Sidhu Moose Wala’s work and I have spoken about it when I was in the Bigg Boss house, too. Last year, I met him in Canada when he was shooting there. It was regarding some work. I was very sad when I heard about his death and when the paparazzi asked me about him, I broke into tears. It was a natural reaction. I was trolled even when my own brother passed away because I was smiling and doing KKK. Now when I am crying, people still want to troll me. Whether I laugh or cry, I still get trolled, it doesn’t bother me now."

Nikki lost her 29-year-old brother Jatin Tamboli last year in May. Nikki shared photos of him. She wrote, "We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name.. In life we loved you dearly In death, we do the same It broke our heart to lose you. You didn’t go alone For part of us we went with you The day God called you home You left us beautiful memories Your love is still our guide And though we cannot see you You are always by our side Our family chain is broken And nothing seems the same But as God calls us one by one The chain will link again."

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified persons on May 29 in Punjab. He was travelling to the Jawaharke village in the Mansa district along with two of his associates when as many as eight shooters rained bullets on his vehicle.

The post-mortem report revealed that Moose Wala has sustained 19 bullet injuries and was brought dead to the hospital. Goldy Brar and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were the masterminds behind the killing of the singer, the authorities have said.