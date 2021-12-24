Nikki Tamboli is latest to join reels trend 'Hey ladies, drop it down' - Watch viral video

Nikki Tamboli, who gained fame after appearing in the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 14', is extremely popular on social media. She keeps sharing her sexy and sizzling pictures and video on her Instagram account which is followed by three million followers.

Known for making bold fashion choices, Nikki is the latest celebrity to join the ongoing reels trend 'Hey ladies, drop it down' on the photo and video sharing app. In her latest video, the actress can be seen grooving to Akon's hit track 'Belly Dancer (Bananza)' along with famous makeup and hair stylist, Dishi Sanghvi. Nikki had captioned the video as "Just get up and dance" with a kissing and smiling emoji. People had loved her on the Salman Khan hosted show for her fearless attitude and strong personality.





Previosuly, another popular television actress and 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik had shared a reel on Sunday, 19 December grooving to the same track. She was seen wearing a casual check shirt and denim pants in the viral video.





'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Munmun Dutta aka Babita Iyer had also dropped a reel dancing to the Akon's song on Sunday.



On Friday, 17 December, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora were seen grooving to the same song on the sets of the second season of dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer'.





Let's wait and watch who will be the next celebrity to join this reel trend.