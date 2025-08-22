Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nikki Tamboli hits back at Usha Nadkarni for calling her 'egoistic': 'Just because you are senior...'

Usha Nadkarni and Nikki Tamboli participated together in Celebrity MasterChef India earlier this year. While Nikki ended as the first runner-up, Usha came seventh out of 12 contestants.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 09:01 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Nikki Tamboli has clarified her stance on veteran actor Usha Nadkarni's remarks calling Nikki an "egoistic" personality. While making it clear that she holds immense respect for the veteran star, Nikki said, "I have huge respect for Usha ji. Just because you are senior and I am junior, and I don’t flatter you or say yes to everything, doesn’t mean you can say anything about me. Please don’t judge me as egoistic, I know my personality and so do my fans. Apart from the respect I have for you, no one else has the right to judge me."

For the uninitiated, Usha Nadkarni in an interview when asked about Nikki had stated that Nikki never initiated any conversation with her and always came across to be reserved and snooty. Usha and Nikki participated together in Celebrity MasterChef India earlier this year. While Nikki ended as the first runner-up, Usha came seventh out of 12 contestants.

Nikki, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 14, further elaborated on her stance and added, "It's not easy to come out as the first runner-up in such a tough show. But I did it by being myself. It’s not in my nature to flatter people for acceptance. My fans love me for the person I truly am, and that emotional bond with them is my real strength."

Apart from Nikki Tamboli and Usha Nadkarni, the ten other contestants in the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India were Chandan Prabhakar, Abhijeet Sawant, Ayesha Jhulka, Kabita Singh, Dipika Kakar, Archana Gautam, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh, Tejasswi Prakash, and Gaurav Khanna. The Anupamaa actor won the Sony TV show.

