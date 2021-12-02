Nikki Tamboli flaunts sexy curves in green outfit with plunging neckline, shares jaw-dropping pics

'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Nikki Tamboli is recognised for acing the fashion game every time she steps out in public. Nikki Tamboli knows how to wear any clothing with style and ease, whether it's a modern or traditional silhouette.

Nikki Tamboli, who most recently appeared in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality programme 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11,' took to Instagram to share some sexy, sizzling hot photos of herself.

Take a look at the pics here-

The diva recently took to Instagram to show off her great abs that had her followers drooling. Nikki lit the internet on fire in an all-black co-ord outfit, striking various poses to show off her curvy body and toned abs.

Previously, Nikki had hit headlines after she shared photos from a magazine cover shoot in which she had opted for a bold and sexy avatar, ditching her bra and sporting a neon blazer teamed with matching pants.

On the work front, Nikki was last seen in the Arjun Kanungo music video 'Dil Kisi Se'. Before that, she had appeared in 'Roko Roko', 'Shanti', 'Number Likh' among other music videos. She was recently also seen as a panelist on 'Bigg Boss 15' Weekend Ka Vaar episode.