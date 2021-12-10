Nikki Tamboli flaunts her sexy figure in a floral pink lehenga, see viral pics

Nikki Tamboli always remains in headlines due to her sizzling style statements and bold fashion choices. She gained immense popularity when she came in the popular television reality show 'Bigg Boss 14' and emerged as the second runner-up after another popukar television actor Rubina Dilaik and singer Rahul Vaidya

The actor took to Instagram on Friday and shared stunning pictures in a floral pink lehenga, flaunting her sexy figure in the photos.

Her fans loved the pictures and dropped eyes filled with hearts and fire emojis in the comments section. Popular TV actor and Nikki's co-contestant from the stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', Arjun Bijlani also dropped a single heart emoji in the picture. Arjun and Nikki's light-hearted banter was hugely appreciated in the show. Arjun ended up as the winner of the show hosted by the film director Rohit Shetty.

Nikki Tamboli had recently shared jaw-dropping pictures in green outfit with plunging neckline. She had captioned the pictures as, "I was a princess made of ashes; there is nothing left of me to burn. Now it's time for a queen to rise."



On the work front, Nikki was last seen in many music videos including Arjun Kanungo's 'Dil Kisi Se', Milind Gaba's 'Shanti', and Tony Kakkar's 'Number Likh'. She also recently appeared as a panelist on 'Bigg Boss 15' Weekend Ka Vaar episode.