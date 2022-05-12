Nikki Tamboli discloses she was 'tortured' by South director, says she cried after coming home

Nikki Tamboli/Instagram

Popular television actress Nikki Tamboli started her acting career in South Indian film industry before gaining fame through her stint in the Salman khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 where she finished as the second runner-up behind another popular television actress Rubina Dilaik and singer Rahul Vaidya.

Now, the actress has recalled one of the dreadful experiences in the South Indian film industry in a recent interview where she said that she was 'ill-treated' by a director and calls it her 'worst experience'. She added that she even broke down in tears after coming home, though she refused to name the person in question.

"I remember one of my films from South, and the director was too bad with me. Not in some other sense, but he was not treating me right on the set. Jo mere co dancers the, he was appreciating them more than me. He was literally saying, ‘kahan se aayi hai yaar yeh'", Nikki told in her interview with Pinkvilla.





When asked why would someone do that to her, the actress, who even appeared in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 last year, added, "I don't know. Just because I couldn't speak that language initially. He was the worst I should say. I would not name (him), but that was the worst experience."



The actress continued telling the same portal, "I would tell you, I have even cried after coming home, and my mom and dad are also aware of this. I was shooting abroad, and I was so tortured by that director, that I would come home and cry. But still, I didn’t give up because I knew that he would regret it, and he messaged me today too. Time change hota hai na har kisika."

For the unversed, Tamboli has appeared in three South films to date namely Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu (Telugu), Kanchana 3 (Tamil) and Thipparaa Meesam (Telugu).