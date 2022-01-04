Nikki Tamboli burns the internet in green thigh-high slit lehenga, video goes viral - WATCH

Nikki Tamboli took to Instagram on Tuesday 4 January and dropped a sexy and scintillating video. The actress, who gained massive popularity with the reality television show 'Bigg Boss 14', is seen wearing a green shimmery thigh-high slit lehenga in the video.

She chose Nucleya and Ritviz's 'Baaraat' song as the background music for the hot video. She is seen wearing a heavy choker necklace while she gives different poses in the reel. Arjun Bijlani, her co-contestant from the stunt-based reality television show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Darr vs Dare' dropped a red heart emoji below the video. Arjun and Nikki's banter was one of the highlights of the show hosted by film director Rohit Shetty.

It seems that the video is from a recent photoshoot that Nikki had shot for in December. She had uploaded the pictures in the same outfit back then with a motivational caption, "I was a princess made of ashes; there is nothing left of me to burn. Now it's time for a queen to rise."

Nikki is quite active on social media and seeing her Instagram profile, it is quite obvious that she loves the reels trend on the photo and video sharing platform. On December 24, she had uploaded another reel with the song 'Hey ladies, drop it down' in which Nikki was seen grooving to Akon's hit track 'Belly Dancer (Bananza)' along with famous makeup and hair stylist, Dishi Sanghvi. She had captioned the video as "Just get up and dance" with a kissing and smiling emoji.

On the work front, Nikki was last seen in the Arjun Kanungo music video 'Dil Kisi Se'. Before that, she had appeared in 'Roko Roko', 'Shanti' and 'Number Likh' among other music videos. She was recently also seen as a panelist on 'Bigg Boss 15' Weekend Ka Vaar episode.