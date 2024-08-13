Nikhil Patel says Dalljiet Kaur was 'fully aware' that he wasn't legally divorced from first wife: 'She is no way...'

Nikhil Patel has issued a statement and said that Dalljiet Kaur was fully aware of the fact that he wasn't legally divorced from his first wife.

TV star Dalljiet Kaur, who has been making headlines for her failed marriage with Nikhil Patel, came back to India with her son Jaydon in January. She deleted her wedding photos, removed 'Patel' from her last name, and both of them unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This led to a lot of accusations on social media. Dalljiet accused Nikhil of cheating on her, while Nikhil responded by asking her to pick up her remaining belongings before they were given to charity. Recently, Dalljiet filed a police report against Nikhil, accusing him of cruelty and criminal breach of trust.

Now, as per ETimes report, Nikhil shared a statement that reads, "Dalljiet was fully aware that I was not yet legally divorced from my first wife. In fact, my legal counsel at the time sent a letter to her parents stating this fact, to which they gave their blessing to the ceremony. This is why the Hindu ceremony was held in a banquet hall instead of a gurdwara or a temple and was purely a non-legally binding celebration for our families and friends, intended solely for Dalljiet to be able to move to Kenya."

The statement further read, "My divorce wasn’t finalised until January of this year, by which time Dalljiet had already left Kenya for good. She is deliberately omitting this fact in her narrative; she was in no way misled about my status as a still married man. For her to pretend that we entered a legal union is deliberately deceptive, meant only to support her victim narrative. I would admit that at the time, we both wanted to legalise our relationship once my divorce came through."

He also added, "Dalljiet found it difficult to adapt to being seen as just another member of our community rather than being recognised for her fame and status as an actress in India. I do take responsibility for my own actions in this situation, Dalljiet must also recognise that labelling me a ‘cheater’ and accusing me of ‘extramarital affairs’ is hypocritical given that she moved to Kenya to live with me, knowing I was still legally married. In the past eight months since Dalljiet and Jaydon left Kenya, I have been subjected to intense scrutiny on social media. My teenage daughter has been placed under immense mental, social, and psychological pressure due to Dalljiet’s actions. This is heartbreaking for me, as I feel responsible for this continuous, non-consensual cyberbullying of an innocent young person. I am urging Dalljiet to leave my children alone.”

“During this time, I was verbally abused several times through video and phone calls, often in the middle of the night. Despite this, I tried my best to ask her to work on our relationship and kept matters private. I asked her to return to Kenya so we could be a family again and work through our differences. However, from the interviews she gave in January, it became clear that she wanted to focus on her career back in India and was not prepared for the different lifestyle here in Kenya. I made peace with her decision and continued to live my life the only way I know how -- positively, not dwelling on the past, but focusing on my children and career," he concluded.

