Nikhil Chinapa REVEALS why he quit Roadies, rates Rahul Dravid better than MS Dhoni

Nikhil Chinapa- Rahul Dravid

Television's popular host and DJ Nikhil Chinapa opened up about quitting the popular reality show Roadies with the other three judges Ranvijay Singha, Prince Narula, and Neha Dhupia. Nikhil has been an integral part of MTV shows like Splitsvilla, Rock On, Mashups and Roadies.

Talking about Roadies, Nikhil co-judged the show with its founder Raghu Ram. Nikhil judged seasons 4, 5, and 7. From the 13th season, Nikhil was seen as a gang leader in the show with Neha, Prince and Ranvijay. Recently, while interacting with Dainik Bhaskar, Chinapa opened up about the core judge getting replaced with new format. When Nikhil was asked the reason behind the gang leaders' exit, he said, "Humne chhodha nahi, changed ka decision that ki woh show ka format change karna chahte hai. Waise aap dekhe toh shuru se abb take show ke format mein kai badlav hue hai. Unka idea tha ki ex-Roadies aur naye Rodies ke khilaaf compete karenge. Nay format ke hisaa se gang leaders ki zaroorat nahi this. Issi wajah se show ka format badla gaya.

Chinapa further quipped if the core members of Roadies, the four gang leaders are planning to return to the show. "Yeh toh aapko MTV ya Viacom (18) hi bata sakte hai. Yeh decision humare haath mein nahi hai ki show hoga ya nahi hoga, ya show mein kya changes aayege." It was interesting to know that Nikhil aimed to join the Army, like his father. But his family wanted to him become a doctor. Later, Nikhil opted for Architect, but in his final year, MTV got launched in India, and he decided to become a VJ (Video Jockey).

Interestingly, Nikhil even revealed that ace player Rahul Dravid was his junior in the school, and he considered him superior than Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. "Main usse school ke time se jaanta hu. Woh mujhse ek class junior tha, Cricketer se zyada aacha woh hockey player tha. Sachn, Virat, Dhoni aur Yuvraj Singh yeh sab natural talent hai. Unki tulna mein Rahul ke pass kam natural talent hai. Lekin uski safalta ka kaaran uska 99% hard work hai." Nikhil concluded.