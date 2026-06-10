Nidhi Shah breaks her silence on Rupali Ganguly controversy after Anupamaa exit: 'We have had a rift'

Nidhi Shah has clarified that while she and Rupali Ganguly had differences in the past, she never spoke against her co-star and shares a good rapport with her today.

Ever since actress Nidhi Shah exited the popular television show Anupamaa, speculation surrounding her relationship with co-star Rupali Ganguly has refused to die down. Rumours of an alleged fallout between the two actresses have circulated for more than a year, with many linking Nidhi's departure from the show to behind-the-scenes tensions.

Now, Nidhi has finally addressed the controversy and shared her side of the story.

Nidhi Shah Reacts To Fallout Rumours

In a recent conversation with The Free Press Journal, Nidhi clarified that despite reports suggesting otherwise, she has never publicly spoken against Rupali Ganguly.

"First of all, I never said anything bad about her. See, she is an amazing actress, to be very honest. She is hardworking and that is inspiring me. When people talk bad things, you know, that Nidhi has spoken something about Rupali, it’s like they just want to make news out of it, a hype out of it, to get traction. If this works for them, well and good for them. For me, I know what rapport I have with her," she said.

'We Had Our Own Opinions And Rifts'

While dismissing claims of any major feud, Nidhi admitted that differences of opinion did exist between them at one point. According to the actress, disagreements between colleagues are natural, especially when they work together closely for a long period.

"So, in the past, yes, we have had our own opinions and rifts and all, which is fine, it’s okay. You can have your own opinion. But I never came to the media speaking about having issues with Rupali, and you must have seen it in the interviews. I’ve never given any interview, to be very honest," she explained.

'I Even Forget What The Problems Were'

Nidhi revealed that enough time has passed since she left Anupamaa that she barely remembers the issues that once existed between them. The actress said that despite past disagreements, her relationship with Rupali is currently on good terms.

"This is all very new for me. It’s been more than a year since I left Anupamaa. I even forget what the problems were between us. We are now very good with each other. We have been good with each other, but it’s okay to have different opinions and disagreements. It’s also good to have your own stand," she said.

'You Don't Have To Stop Liking Someone'

Sharing her outlook on professional relationships, Nidhi said differences should not automatically lead to bitterness. "Just because somebody doesn’t like you, that doesn’t mean you have to stop liking them as well. I know what I like, what I dislike, and I’m just going to be myself," she added.

Setting The Record Straight

With her latest remarks, Nidhi appears to have put an end to speculation that her exit from Anupamaa was caused by an ugly fallout with Rupali Ganguly. While she acknowledged that there were disagreements in the past, she maintained that the issue was exaggerated and that she never publicly criticised her co-star.

The actress also made it clear that she continues to admire Rupali's talent and work ethic, despite the rumours that have followed both of them since her departure from the show.