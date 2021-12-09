Nia Sharma’s energetic dance moves wearing sports bra and leggings sets internet on fire

Some celebrities have a natural ability to captivate their audiences; one of them is TV actress Nia Sharma, who takes no chances when it comes to making her admirers swoon. She is a multi-talented actress who can not only act but also dance. Her fashion choices frequently provoke trolls, but she knows how to deal with them effectively.

Nia recently shared a sexy video of herself dancing to a Haryanvi song with two other people on Instagram.

Take a look at the video-

The 'Do Ghoont' star recently shared a video of herself dancing and flaunting her sexy moves on Instagram, and the video had since gone viral. The song Nia Sharma is dancing to is Nicky Minaj and Lil Wayne's 'Hight School'.

Nia's career took off after she was cast in Star Plus's 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' as Manvi Chaudhary. In Zee TV's 'Jamai Raja,' she plays Roshni Patel. She established herself as a big and popular performer with roles like Aarohi Kashyap in Colors TV's thriller 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and Naagin Brinda in Colors TV's supernatural vengeance series 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel.'

She was recently featured in the song 'Do Ghoont'.. 'Do Ghoont,' sung by Shruti Rane, is a remake of Lata Mangeshkar's legendary song of the same name.