Television

She was called ugly, made to beg for money, lost father during her boards; this actress now charges Rs 14 lakh per...

This actress' father passed away when she was just 14.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 03:33 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

She was called ugly, made to beg for money, lost father during her boards; this actress now charges Rs 14 lakh per...
Image credit: Instagram
Nia Sharma, a popular actress in India, has had an amazing journey in the industry. Once called the 'ugliest celebrity,' she proved everyone wrong by ranking 3rd in 2016 and 2nd in 2017 on the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye.

She even beat big stars like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone, showing that hard work and confidence can overcome negative opinions. However, Nia Sharma's journey from a middle-class family to one of the most popular TV actresses has not been easy. She faced a tough time when her father passed away when she was just 14, right before Father’s Day and during her board exams. Despite these challenges, she never gave up on her dreams.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

When his father passed away:

In an interview, Nia Sharma shared that her father passed away when she was just 14, describing that time as "the toughest phase of her life." Speaking to Zoom TV, she reflected on how much that loss impacted her. She said, “The toughest period for him has been the struggle to teach me mathematics. He always prayed that I score good marks but I never did (laughs). You can never count the sacrifices our parents have made for us. He did his best to give us the education. I miss all the family vacations he took us on.”

She added, “When my father passed away, I was 14-year-old. There were many years of struggle. There was a lot of frustration. My brother took up a job early and young so that he can support us. So when I learn what people say about me, it doesn’t affect me at all because I know what sacrifices my mother has made for us. She doesn’t have a friend. She doesn’t have anybody. My mom left all our relatives in Delhi and focused on my brother and me. She has just told me, ‘As long as you are correct, do whatever you want. Wear whatever you want, danke ki chot pe pehno’.”

Was made to beg

Nia Sharma once opened up about her struggles in the industry, revealing that she had to beg for her payments while standing outside the studio. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, she recalled, "You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I’ve gone through that and fought ugly fights. I would stand outside the studio saying, ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ I had to give those ultimatums because there was no other way to get paid. We’ve been made to beg, cry, and plead."

'Beat Deepika, Priyanka, Alia

Nia Sharma was ranked No. 3 in 2016 and No. 2 in 2017 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by the British newspaper Eastern Eye. In 2020, she was also ranked No. 2 in The Times Most Desirable Women on TV list.

