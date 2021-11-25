'Yeh zyada ho gaya': Nia Sharma trolled for wearing bold, revealing blouse

One of the most popular TV stars, Nia Sharma is known for her bold fashion selections and for burning up the internet with her unapologetically sizzling hot photos. Not one to mince her words, Nia often makes headlines for her social media photos and videos that go viral, courtesy of her massive fan following.

However, she has often been trolled for her outfit choices as well.

Recently, when Nia Sharma dropped a jaw-droppingly hot and not-so-surprisingly bold photo of herself dressed in a lehenga teamed with a risque blouse, a section of netizens did not quite like the diva's daring look.

As soon as Nia shared the photo on her Instagram handle, she came under the radar of a section of internet users who trolled her for her choice of outfit. It was particularly Nia's blouse that had the trolls attention. In the photo, Nia is seen wearing a tight-fitting cold shoulder blouse that was 'revealing'.

The actress was seen confidently owning the look. In the photo, Nia is seen flaunting her assets and showing off her curves which did not go down well with some social media users. "Behan tm pora utardo na itna sa chupane ka mtlb," wrote an Instagram user. "Yh bhtt jada ho gyaa," wrote another. "Didn't the tailor take proper measurements?," asked yet another social media user.

However, Nia's fans flooded the comments section of the post with sweet remarks and lovestruck, heart and fire emojis.

Take a look at Nia's photo here:

Nia's career skyrocketed after she was cast as Manvi Chaudhary in Star Plus's ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. She plays Roshni Patel in Zee TV's 'Jamai Raja.' With performances like Aarohi Kashyap in Colors TV's thriller 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and Naagin Brinda in Colors TV's supernatural vengeance series 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel,' she established herself as a big and popular performer.