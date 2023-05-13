Nia Sharma trolled for wearing cut-out bodysuit, netizens call her ‘Urfi Javed lite’

Nia Sharma trolled for wearing cut-out bodysuit

Nia Sharma is a popular television actress known for her bold looks and fashion sense. The actress has created space for herself in entertainment based on her talent and enjoys a huge fan following. Recently, the actress was spotted in the city wearing a cut-out bodysuit and got trolled for her it.

On Saturday, Viral Bhayani posted a video capturing Nia Sharma as she was seen arriving at a club for a party. The actress was seen wearing a white cut-out bodysuit along with a short black skirt. The actress completed her look by wearing a pair of black gloves and black heels. The actress posed for the paps infront of the club.

Netizens made hilarious comments in the comment section trolling the actress for her bizarre look. One of the comments read, “Finally found Urfi Javed’s sister Kulfi.” another wrote, “dusri Urfi.” one of the fans even compared her to Malaika Arora and said, “dusri Malaika.” Another wrote, “Malaika ki beti.”

The actress also shared her photos and videos of enjoying the club on her Instagram story. She dropped a photo of her posing in a luxurious car and captioned it, “No if though!”

Nia Sharma was recently seen giving a sizzling performance in Suniel Shetty’s web series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega streaming on Amazon Mini TV. The actress impressed her fans with her bold moves in the dance number titled Daiyaa Daiyaa. The actress is often seen grabbing attention by sharing her dance videos on Instagram.

Nia Sharma made her television debut in 2010 with the television series Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha. The actress then featured in many daily soaps like Jamai Raja, Naagin, Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, etc. The actress has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi and became a household name.

Read Nia Sharma's stunning photos in black saree break the internet, netizens call her 'hottest TV actress'