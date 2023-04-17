Nia Sharma to make South debut, shares glimpses of her sizzling look in BTS pics from set

Nia Sharma

After creating a strong fan following among television and digital audiences, actress Nia Sharma is ready to become a pan-India star. Recently the actress flew down to Hyderabad for a film shoot, and she returned to Mumbai on April 17. The actress shot a special song for Sai Pawan Basamsetti's next directorial, under the guidance of popular dance choreographer, Raju Sundaram.

Nia shared a few photos and a video from the shoot and thanked the team for letting her expand her horizon. Denoting her experience while working in Hyderabad, Nia wrote, "Sometimes it’s not just a Shoot.. it’s a whole Experience you take away..#rajusundarammaster. @pawan_basamsetti it was fun. Thank you for this opportunity. My First down south. @makeupbyastha @hairbyrajabali you both dil se thanks. Teamwork."

Here's the post

After she uploaded the photos, several of her fans called her, "Hottest." A user asked, "Itna hot bhi koi hota hai kya ma'am (How someone can be so hot?)" Another user wrote, "Sso happy for you my babyyyy...keep going." A netizen added, "OHHH My God Mem Aapko Hotness Ne To Temperature Badha Diya hai (Oh my God, ma'am you have raised the temprature)." Another netizen added, "Agar vishwa sundari ka award hoga toh confirm aap hi ho ma'am (if there's a title of world's prettiest, it will be given to you). No doubt."

On last Friday, Nia took to Instagram and shared a video of her dance performance. The video shows Nia dressed in a neon shrug, black sports bra, and matching black miniskirt. She is joined by a number of dancers as she struts around on the stage while music plays in the background. The video seems to be from a dance rehearsal before an event.

In the caption, Nia wrote about the dancers’ commitment. “If your heart isn’t pounding out of your chest by the 3rd min of your performance.. You’re something. To all the dancers … performing back to back without flinching in Shows and making every artist shine ….you have my respect guys. Learning the hard way…Regards, the hurting spine and glutes." Nia is popularly known for Jamaai Raja, Naagin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.