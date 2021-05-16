Nia Sharma stuns in traditional Eid look from upcoming music video 'Tum Bewafa Ho'

'Jamai Raja 2.0' actor Nia Sharma is quite active on her Instagram, and on Sunday, the actor shared some stunning viral photos on her verified account. The actor who is known for her bold and beautiful avatar looked mesmerising as she posed in a deep green suit laden with beautiful embroidery.

Nia unveiled her traditional Eid look which is from her upcoming music video for 'Tum Bewafa Ho' co-starring Arjun Bijani. In the photos, Nia can be seen wearing a deep green, velvet suit with fancy jewellery and elaborate embroidery on the front.

Nia completed her look with dewy sunkissed make-up and wavy hair-do.

Nia had become a household name with her TV debut in 'Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha' in 2010. She later earned a name for herself with shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Jamai Raja', 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', and 'Naagin'.

For the uninformed, Nia has also won the adventure reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India', hosted by Rohit Shetty, which was a special edition in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. She had participated in the show that was shot in late 2020 along with many famous personalities from the world of television, such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel, among others.

Nia Sharma recently had also crossed the 6 million mark on Instagram and celebrated it most unusually. Nia took to her verified Instagram profile and had posted a reel flaunting her sexy dance moves on Zum ft. Shenseea's hit song 'Rebel'.