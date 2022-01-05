Nia Sharma stuns in sexy white crop top, grooves to 'Choli Ke Peeche' in viral video - WATCH

Nia Sharma is one of the hottest actresses in the television industry. She keeps sharing her sexy and scintillating pictures and videos on Instagram account. Her super glamourous avatar is loved by her fans and followers who make her videos and pictures go viral on social media in just few minutes.

On Wednesday, she dropped a reel grooving to the remixed version of 'Choli Ke Peeche' and 'Amplifier' and captioned it as "Haaaaayeeee! trippyfeels". In the video, Nia is first seen dancing to the superhit track from the 1993 crime action film 'Khal Nayak' in a sexy white crop top. As soon as the audio changes to Imran Khan's viral track 'Amplifier' with the hook line of 'Choli Ke Peeche' in the background, Nia is seen in a banjara look wearing a ghagra choli with silver jewelry.

Check out the viral video here

The comment section under the video was flooded with fire and red heart emojis from netizens who loved the video. A user commented, "I am your big fan, aapko Bollywood actress hona chahiye", while another wrote, "My dream girl".

The actress is currently promoting her upcoming music video 'Phoonk Le'. To promote her another music video titled 'Do Phoonk', Nia also entered 'Bigg Boss OTT', the first OTT-exclusive season of reality show 'Bigg Boss', for two days in September 2021.

Nia made her television debut in 2010 with ‘Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.’ The actress got immense fame from her breakthrough leading role of Manvi Chaudhary in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ opposite Kushal Tandon. Nia was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in the show ‘Jamai Raja’ and its continuation as the web series 'Jamai 2.0'. Nia won the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India’ in 2020.