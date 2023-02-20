Search icon
Nia Sharma's sizzling dance in pink top and sexy short skirt burns the internet, watch viral video

TV star Nia Sharma is quite active on social media and she keeps on posting her videos and photos on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

Nia Sharma's sizzling dance in pink top and sexy short skirt burns the internet, watch viral video
Nia Sharma stuns in a pink top and black skirt

Nia Sharma is without doubt one of the most popular TV actresses in India and the sexy actress is also known for her bold fashion sense and dance moves. Nia Sharma has used her talent superbly to become a known face of the Indian entertainment industry.

Nia Sharma is quite active on social media and she keeps on posting her videos and photos on Instagram. Nia has a massive fan following on Instagram and her videos and photos often go viral on social media.

Now, a new video of Nia Sharma has gone viral on the social media. In the viral video, the hot actress can be seen wearing a stylish pink top and sexy black short skirt. Nia looks super glamorous as she dances in the video with open tresses. Sharing the video, Nia captioned, "Girls as soon as they get dressed… (myself included)" Nia’s fans flooded the comment section and started praising the actress for her stylish look.

Watch the viral video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

On the work front, Nia Sharma was last seen in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Nia Sharma started her acting career with TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Nia then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has participated in several reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. 

