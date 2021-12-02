Nia Sharma shows off her sizzling dance moves in new video – WATCH

Nia Sharma's bold clothing choices, dance, and other shenanigans have always taken the internet by storm. Her fans continuously express their affection for her through comments. If you look at her Instagram, you'll notice how picky she is about her clothing and other details.

The 'Do Ghoont' star recently shared a video of herself dancing and flaunting her sexy moves on Instagram, and the video has since gone viral. The song Nia Sharma is dancing to is Nicky Minaj and Lil Wayne's 'Hight School'.

Take a look-

A few days ago Nia talked about being penniless at a time. In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Nia said, “When I came to this industry, I was all by myself. I was fresh from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which was the show that made me. Uske baad poora ek saal ka gap tha (After that, there was a gap of a year).”

According to Nia, Instagram was not a source of money for actresses back then, as it is now. She admitted that she doesn't have a "concrete project" right now, but that she does get work in the shape of music videos, brand partnerships, and other projects. In 2013, however, this was not the case.