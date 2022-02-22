Nia Sharma's throwback pole dancing video goes viral, netizen replies 'sir ghum gaya mera'

Popular television actress Nia Sharma keeps sharing her sizzling and sensuous videos on social media. In January, the 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actress had shared on her Instagram that she's learning pole dance by sharing a video. She continued to share a couple of videos more.

On Monday, February 21, Nia shared a throwback video flaunting her pole dancing skills. As a caption to her clip, she wrote, "I miss the pole .. those bruised knees and thighs…..the excruciating body ache ! Still ready for all of it again". The video soon went viral on the photo and social media platform with people dropping hearts and fiery emojis in the comments section.

Nia can be seen spinning all around the pole and it proved to be costly for one netizen who shared his pain in the comments section as he replied that his head is also spinning seeing the video, He wrote, 'Sir ghum gaya mera", adding a tears of joy emoji. Another fan wrote, "You chose the perfect song" as Nia had put the Oscar-winning track 'Skyfall' in the background to her reel. The James Bond theme song has bee sung by famous English singer and songwriter Adele.



WATCH | Nia Sharma shares her ‘pole dancing’ video, calls it ‘Maut ka farmaan’



In one of her previous videos of pole dance, Nia was seen wearing pink attire and while sharing the video, she had written, “Who called it ‘Pole dancing’ and not ‘Maut ka Farmaan’ ..it’s like signing your own death warrant." She had then received great reactions such as "It is maut ka farmaan for beginners but pole dance for you extreme player, the favourite Nia Sharma and "Hard-working girl."

Meanwhile, Nia featured in the hit music videos titled 'Phoonk Le', 'Garbe Ki Raat' and 'Do Ghoont' recently.