Nia Sharma's security guard tragically dies on his way to work, actress steps in to support his family

TELEVISION
Nia Sharma got emotional after a security guard from her building died in an accident and visited his grieving family while urging fans to support them financially.
Popular television actress Nia Sharma shared an emotional note after one of the security guards from her building tragically met with an accident and died on his way to work. She said the incident triggered something deep within and she wanted to go see his family.
Nia took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of the late security guard’s wife and child. The actress then captioned the post: “One of the security guards from my building met with an accident and died on the way to work. This is his family. 2 kids, wife and parents left behind.”
“This incident triggered something deep within and I just wanted to go see them a bit from my side. Probably the first time I've done something like this.” Sharing the bank details of the deceased person, Nia captioned the post: “A little help could make a huge difference in their lives at this point. Should any wish to help as well
She also shared a video of herself walking towards the house of the late guard to meet his bereaved family. She wrote: “This side of the world too.”
Nia was last seen on screen in “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.
She was also seen in “Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show featured Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.
She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.