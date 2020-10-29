Nia Sharma's bag gets stolen from her car; appeals to Mumbai police for help

Television actor Nia Sharma's handbag was stolen from her car in the Lower Parel area of the city on Wednesday. The Naagin actor took to her verified Twitter account to appeal to the Mumbai Police for help.

"@MumbaiPolice Someone picked my handbag from the car.., at Senapati Bapat marg signal...Lower Parel.. any help would mean a lot please." Nia tweeted, sharing a photograph of her handbag.

The official Twitter account of Mumbai Police responded saying: "We have followed you. Request you to inbox your number. We will call you shortly to get the details."

After some time, the actor expressed her gratitude to the police force for their quick response. "Thank you for a quick response", Nia expressed in a tweet minutes after her previous tweet. Responding to Nia's tweet, netizens expressed concern.

Nia will soon feature in the second season of the web series Jamai 2.0. Directed by Aarambhh Singh, the show features Nia alongside actors Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur.

Earlier this year, Nia also won the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi-Made In India. Talking about the same, the actor had earlier said, "The show is about your will to do something and overcoming your fears. In the previous season, I was so close to winning but I lost because I was scared of water and I lost the task. That pricked me. It was always in my head for the past three years. Now, as Naagin came to an end and I got offered Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, I did not know how to react. It was a great opportunity because I love the show. I said yes to it without batting an eyelid."