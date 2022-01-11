Nia Sharma REVEALS she 'ends up crying, has meltdowns' over body issues

Nia Sharma's latest music video 'Phoonk Le' was released on January 10 and the television actress is gaining huge admiration for her sexy and sizzling dance moves in the track.

While promoting her latest music video, Nia Sharma talked about her body issues and shared that she stopped eating to have a flat belly for the song.

Talking about her bloating issues in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Nia said, "I have bloating issues, I have phases or maybe not, maybe it was in my head that I am a girl who was thin all the time but it cannot happen. It took me years to come to terms with the fact that I cannot have a flat belly 365 days a year. It is not possible, I will eat, I will put water in my body, it will bloat. Mere bas woh issues hai and somehow sometimes, I can’t deal with them. I end up crying, I have meltdowns."

Nia went on and shared that she was ‘freaking out’ and ‘shivering’ before shooting her latest song video. She said, "I didn't know that if before the shoot, I had a little tummy out, I would not dance. Main pagal ho jaati hoon, it is a very bad thing that I have been doing to myself and it plays in my head a lot."

While talking about her preparation for the music video, Nia revealed that she had stopped eating as she lost her appetite. She said, “I stopped eating, man. When I say I stopped eating, it’s not even about a diet. I would sleep hungry, I was waking up hungry, I would go to the gym hungry. Hungry bhi nahi, mujhe bhookh bhi nahi lag rahi thi, because I had lost my appetite. I just wanted to go so hard into that song, look so on-point for that song. And I did, I was just looking at my belly and I was like, ‘Look at that’.”

Nia Sharma has also recently come on 'Bigg Boss 15' Weekend Ka Vaar to promote her latest song video. She made Salman Khan dance with her on the hook step of 'Phoonk Le'.