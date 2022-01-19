Nia Sharma opens up on facing trolls shaming women on social media

Nia Sharma is currently basking in the success of her latest music video 'Phoonk Le'. The actress in a recent interview opened up on how she handles online trolls and says that she doesn't do things to gain attention. The actress even added that she is against censorship on social media and the best solution to deal with trolls is to block them.

In the interview with BollywoodLife.com, Nia shared her view on censorship on social media and said, "I don't think it can be possible because we are talking about social media, the very fact we joined it because it is a public platform and you cannot filter the bad or good comments that is very like loser thing! Censorship is not possible on social media and it shouldn't be."

Continuing talking about how she deals with online trolls who criticise her, she added, "The negative comments are equally welcome, but the shitty comments like they talk about your body or they slut shame you that is a wrong thing. It is for them to understand that you are shaming the people who belong to the same nation and the basic education brings that sense and if they don't the best thing is to block them."

Nia even mentioned that her acts are blown out of proportion and she doesn't do them to gain attention. Talking about her attitude in the interview with the same entertainment portal, she said, "I care a lot, it's not about I don't give a damn attitude. I know that I do such things that don't go down well with people, sometimes it's been blown out of proportion, but that's not my agenda. I don't do things to gain attention. The best part about me and my interviews is that I just try to be honest, I confess a lot because I feel if someone is giving me their time I should respect it by not lying, and in that emotion, I do speak a lot and I feel, oh I should have said this or that."

Nia has acted in multiple successful television serials such as 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and 'Jamai Raja'.