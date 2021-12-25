Nia Sharma oozes oomph in black backless dress - See pics

Nia Sharma, who is known for her candid confessions, bold style statement and a devil-may-care attitude, often sets the Internet on fire with her sexy pictures. The actress on Saturday burned the internet when she dropped pictures in a backless dress.

One of the most followed television actors Nia Sharma on December 24 posted a series of sizzling hot pictures on Instagram. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a sexy black backless outfit with side cuts. Sharing the photos the actress wrote, “I don’t like going out much, But I like the idea of dressing up.. don’t know how that works though…#saatsamundarpaar launch.”

In no time, her photos went viral. Her fans and friends from the industry started dropping hearts under the post.

Recently, Nia Sharma talked about her friends questioning her choice of lipsticks to making 'naked' public appearances. Reportedly in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Nia shared, “I was told, ‘Why do you use these weird lipsticks? It doesn’t look good. After all, you are from TV.’ Sharma further added how her bold avatar is recognised by her fellow fraternity members, “Why do you walk naked in award functions? I have said naked in English, but I was told this in Hindi, and by my only friends.”

Nia made her television debut in 2010 with ‘Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha.’ Sharma got fame from her breakthrough role of Manvi Chaudhary in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ opposite Kushal Tandon, Krystle D’Souza. Nia was also seen opposite Ravi Dubey in T.V show ‘Jamai Raja,’ and the web show ‘Jamai 2.0’ (2019-21). The actress has also won 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India’ (2020).