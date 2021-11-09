Nia Sharma makes hearts race in sexy blue bralette and mini skirt, see VIRAL pics

In the now-viral photos, Nia Sharma wore a blue bralette and shorts to show off her gorgeous curves.

Nia Sharma, a television actress known for her bold fashion choices, is once again igniting the internet with her sexy photos in a blue bralette and white shorts. The diva, who is riding high on the popularity of her latest music video releases 'Do Ghoonth' and 'Garbe Ki Raat,' posted several photographs on her Instagram account today, leaving her fans wanting more.

In the photos, Nia Sharma wore a blue bralette and shorts to show off her gorgeous curves.

In a recent interview, Nia broke down when a journalist asked about how she deals with trolls. She stated that a lot has changed in the last ten years. "My clothing has gotten nothing but bad press. They call me a sl*t, a nangi (naked), and other derogatory terms. People gossip about how I dress behind my back. But why is it so difficult to grasp that this is my personal style of dressing? She also stated that the outfits she wore in ‘Do Ghoonth' were not her decision, but rather a requirement imposed by the production team."

Nia's career skyrocketed after she was cast as Manvi Chaudhary in Star Plus's ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. She plays Roshni Patel in Zee TV's 'Jamai Raja.' With performances like Aarohi Kashyap in Colors TV's thriller 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' and Naagin Brinda in Colors TV's supernatural vengeance series 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel,' she established herself as a big and popular performer.